How can I see the ‘Christmas Star’ tonight?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You may have been hearing a lot about the “Christmas Star,” otherwise known as the Great Conjunction, but how can you see it for yourself?
The two biggest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear closer in the night sky than they have in 400 years this evening and the two planets will look to be nearly touching.
Grab a compass or load the app on your phone to make sure you are looking W and SW about 45 minutes after sunset if the sky is not too cloudy. Sunset is currently at 4:45 p.m.
The planets will set around 7:10 p.m. tonight.
Stormtracker 8 Meteorologists recommend looking low on the horizon for the brightest possible star — that is the planets aligning.
NASA Science released a video on YouTube explaining how you can see the solar event tonight:
If you happen to grab a photo of the Great Conjunction tonight, 8News wants to see it! Send your photos to news@wric.com to share them with us.
NASA has created a guide to photograph the planets’ alignment as well.
