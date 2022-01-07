How much snow will we get this year in Virginia?

As Virginia recovers from its first major snowstorm of the year, the StormTracker8 weather team has answers to your pressing questions:

How many more snowstorms can we expect? Will it be an above average year for snowfall? A below average year for snowfall? Will this year be similar to last year?

Virginia has seen below average snowfall for the past two years. In 2020-2021 we only received seven inches of snow and in 2019-2020 we only received an inch and a half of snow. For reference, snowfall in Louisa County this week alone was eight inches in some areas.

Through both periods Virginia was under a La Nina weather pattern – and this year is no different, so that has a big effect on the lack of snowfall we’re anticipating this winter season as well. On average we expect to see around 11-12 inches of snow per year.

As we scan our way through history, we can sort years according to whether they’re La Nina, El Nino or Neutral.

The years where we’ve received close to average or above average snowfall were El Nino/Neutral years. The years where we saw below average snowfall to no snowfall were La Nina years.

We can expect a similar year to last year, which saw below average snowfall. At the upper end, we could expect to see snowfall on par with the average, but it’s more likely we’re looking at another below average year across central VA when it comes to snowfall.