Spring 2023 for the Northern Hemisphere officially begins at 5:24 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

The Vernal Equinox — or the first day of spring — marks the sun’s crossing above the Earth’s equator, moving from the south to the north. During the equinox, the Earth’s hemispheres are receiving the same amount of daylight.

While the Northern Hemisphere is now in the spring season, the Southern Hemisphere is now in the fall season.

Spring — of course, along with the later sunsets — comes with warmer temperatures, plants blooming and budding outside and allergy season ramping up.

The spring months are also the start of the growing season across the region. Frosts and freezes can happen in the spring, and they can prove problematic when it comes to the overall growing season.

The National Weather Service will issue frost advisories when the minimum temperatures fall to 33-36 degrees during the growing season. A freeze warning is issued when the minimum temperatures fall to 29-32 degrees during the growing season.

Depending on the year, the last freeze for the Richmond region is usually around April 3 or April 4. The first frost for Richmond is usually mid to late October every year. The growing season is typically from April to October for the Richmond area.

