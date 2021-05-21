How to view the last supermoon of the year on May 26

A woman sits on a park bench as the moon rises, Monday, April 26, 2021, in New Albany, Ind. The evening’s “supermoon” appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The next Supermoon will be on Wednesday, May 26.

This supermoon will be a bit more difficult to catch if you’re not in the western United States, Asia or Australia.

This Supermoon along with the full lunar eclipse is often referred to as the “Blood Moon” because of the red hue visible behind the full lunar eclipse.

This supermoon will be closer than the April 26, 2021 supermoon by almost 100 miles.

The best time to view this Supermoon will be in the morning at 7:14 a.m. The moon will be full from May 24 to May 27, according to NASA.

This will be the final Supermoon of the year.

A portion of the eclipse and supermoon will be partially visible to Virginians starting at 5:44 a.m. according to timeanddate.com, unfortunately, this event will not be fully visible during the peak of Wednesday morning.

According to Farmer’s Almanac, the May 26 supermoon is often referred to as the “Flower Moon” when not blocked by the full lunar eclipse.

Weather conditions must be favorable for this Supermoon and lunar eclipse to be visible to anyone.

Clear skies must be dominant in all regions for best visibility. This event will be visible to a large portion of the world including; much of North America, South America, Eastern Australia and portions of Asia (East/South) and Antarctica.

This upcoming Supermoon will also be the first full lunar eclipse in 2019. The full lunar eclipse will only be visible for 15 minutes for the locations with the best vantage point. Most of North America and South America will get a chance to see the partial lunar eclipse in the early morning hours while Eastern Australia and Asia will see the full lunar eclipse in the evening.