How you can prepare for winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The weather outside will be frightful! We’re tracking the latest severe weather headed our way. Here’s what you can do to prepare this morning.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) says you should be prepared for whatever falls from the sky.

With the possibility of strong winds and heavy rain on Christmas Eve, VDEM says to die down and secure any outdoor holiday decorations.

If you come across power issues of downed trees, remember to avoid those areas and do not try to drive through or around a barricade or sign.

If you do come across an issue here are they key contacts to take note of:

  • VDEM: 804-897-6500
  • TRAFFIC INFORMATION: 5-1-1 
  • REPORT ISSUE TO VDOT: 1-800-FOR-ROAD
  • CALL DOMINION FOR POWER OUTAGES: 1-866-366-4357

