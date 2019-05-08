Hurricane Hunter Aircraft at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — As part of the Hurricane Awareness Tour, two Hurricane Hunter Aircrafts — along with hurricane experts and USAF pilots — will be on hand at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to answer questions and provide life-saving information.

This is part of a multi-city tour to raise awareness about the impacts of Tropical Cyclones and the issues that arise from them, including a putting personal safety plan in place.

Tours will be available to the public from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. as well as the opportunity to speak with a number of experts including the Director of the National Hurricane Center, Ken Graham, Hurricane Specialist Daniel Brown and USAF and NOAA Hurricane Hunter crew members.

The aircrafts that will be on the tarmac are the C 130-J used to fly directly into the eye of the cyclone to gather data critical to the information gathering process of forecasting the storms.

The other bird is the WP-3D Orion “Hurricane Hunter”. This aircraft is equipped with a wide variety of instruments crucial to the information gathering process as well, including low altitude data collection that will fill gaps in missing ground-based radar as well as satellite imagery.

Bottom line, this will be a beneficial and educational event for all involved. If you need more information on the aircrafts, exhibits and personnel, click here.