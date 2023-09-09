(WRIC) — Hurricane Lee is currently a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour as it continues to push off to the west-northwest.

Though Lee will miss the Caribbean, it will still bring dangerous surf and rip currents to many of the islands in the coming days.

Meanwhile, heading into next week, the East Coast of the United States — including the North Carolina and Virginia coastlines — will see dangerous surf and rip current conditions along the beaches.

Next week will not be the best week to go venturing out to the coast of Virginia or North Carolina due to the impact of Hurricane Lee, even with the tropical system being far off the coast.

If you are heading out to the beaches next week, please swim at beaches which are being monitored by lifeguards.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.