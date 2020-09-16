Hurricane Sally bringing heavy rain to Virginia tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The remains of Hurricane Sally will cross into the Carolinas between now and Friday morning as it is absorbed into a cold front that is going to move through Central Virginia later tomorrow afternoon and evening.

What’s left of the system will then slip into the Atlantic Ocean and out of the way by Friday afternoon.

Due to the somewhat slow movement of the storm, there is the potential for locally heavy rainfall along the path of this system.

The greatest threat for excessive rainfall is actually in North Carolina, but there is enough uncertainty in the forecast to where portions of Southside Virginia have enough of a threat of heavy rain to warrant a Flood Watch, which will be in effect until Friday afternoon This covers mainly the 40 southernmost miles in the state.

As the look at the maps for tomorrow into Friday morning you will see that the first round of the rain will start to move in after daybreak. We will have several bands of moderate to heavy passing through the area.

The first should be in the afternoon hours, with the main band of heaviest rain coming by to our south in the overnight hours. In fact, in some of the models, this overnight band of rain drops 3”-4” of rain in the Hampton Roads areas overnight.

Important note here; while the heaviest of the rain looks to be concentrated in the southern part of the state, there will be a band of moderate rain that crosses through Central Virginia in a band from Southern Dinwiddie County up to northern Hanover County.

This is going to be there area with the interaction between the front from the north and system to our south will have the greatest influence on how much rain we get. North of the Doswell areas, while it will rain, the amounts will be much less. The good news is that this system should be done and out of the way by the time we get into the middle of the day on Friday.

When it is all said and done, the heaviest of the rain will be in the southern 40-50 miles of the state where 3”-4” or more is likely, with isolated heavier amounts in pockets. The metro Richmond areas is mostly likely going to see 1.5” to 2.5” (again isolated heavier amounts. Northern parts of the state could see under 1”.

LATEST HEADLINES: