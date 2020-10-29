Hurricane Zeta leaves at least two dead, rain and wind expected in Central Virginia later today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Two fatalities have been reported and hundreds of thousands are without power in the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday night as a Category 2 storm.

The storm made landfall in Louisiana just after 5 p.m. with winds reaching 110 mph.

Central Virginia is expected to feel the impacts of the storm Thursday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says they’re prepared for the potential of flash flooding in the Commonwealth, and Dominion Energy crews are also on standby for possible power outages.

The department recommends packing an emergency kit with non-perishable food and water. Officials also urge you to park away from trees to avoid down branches and power lines.

A number of school districts have either canceled school or switched to virtual learning in lieu of the the inclement weather.

To report a power outage or downed power line to Dominion, visit their website or give them a call at 866-366-4357.

LATEST HEADLINES