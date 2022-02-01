Ice and snow for Sunday?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Models have been continuously hinting at another round of winter weather in Central Virginia over the weekend.

The current track of this storm looks like it will slide over Central Virginia on Sunday from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. This storm could bring snow, sleet, freezing rain, and then rain to the region.

Of course, like with the past few winter storms this month, models are a bit inconsistent at the moment. The GFS shows a much more impressive storm on Sunday then the Euro model does.

The latest model run of the GFS shows an area of low pressure sliding just to our south. This would bring more snow, sleet, and ice to our area. The timing of this model run is a bit faster then previous ones, taking the storm off to the Northeast by Sunday afternoon.

The Euro is much less impressive, and much slower. It shows a weaker system moving through Central Virginia and lasting throughout the day on Sunday. The low stays farther to the south in this model run, bringing less snow, ice, and sleet to the area.

It’s important to remember that this is several days out. A lot can change in the models between now and Sunday. It’s important to keep an eye on the forecast for this weekend, but it is not the time to worry about this system yet!