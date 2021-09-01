Is your home storm ready? Here’s how you can prepare ahead of Ida

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With remnants of Ida expected to hit parts of Central Virginia Wednesday afternoon, officials say now is the time to get your home ready for whatever the storm may bring.
Here are some safety tips from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management:
- Bring in outdoor items that may blow away like patio furniture and garbage cans
- Trim or remove damaged trees and limbs
- Secure rain gutters and clear any clogged debris that could cause water damage to your property
- If the power goes out, you may want to consider buying a generator, but keep any alternative power sources at least 20 feet from your house.
Officials are also urging to build an emergency kit with extra batteries, water and non-perishable food. It’s also a good idea to keep electronics charged.
Here is a list of important emergency numbers to keep on hand:
- 3-1-1: In some parts of the Commonwealth, this number connects you to your local government and non-emergency lines.
- 9-1-1: Call to report an emergency
- 866-366-4357: Connects you with Dominion Energy for a downed line or outage
For more safety tips, head to the VDEM’s website.