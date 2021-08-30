Just days before Virginia expects hurricane remnants, storm rolls through area causing damage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The storm that rolled through Central Virginia on Monday night knocked down trees and caused power outages around the area.

In the Brandermill neighborhood off of Oak Grove Road, a massive tree fell on top of a house. The neighborhood is notorious for downed trees and limbs during bad weather.

The National Weather Service made several other reports of downed lines, limbs and standing water.

Around 10 p.m. there were almost 900 people without power in Chesterfield County alone.

The storm also resulted in the Chesterfield County Fair closing early on Monday night.

Monday’s storm was not part of Hurricane Ida but 8News meteorologists predict that Central Virginia will see those storm remnants on Wednesday.