Keeping an eye on the development of tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Potential Tropical Cyclone Three has been developing in the Gulf of Mexico and is expect to make landfall in Louisiana going into the weekend (Late Friday or Early Saturday). As this storm system continues to make its way closer it could strengthen into a Tropical Storm and be given the name “Tropical Storm Claudette”.

With that being said, storm surge may be an area of concern for the coastline of Louisiana as well as Mississippi (1-2 feet). Wind damage will also be an area of concern with winds sustained at 30-40 mph but the main concern will be flooding in these areas with 4-6″ of rainfall expected to occur mainly in Louisiana and Mississippi.

As this system continues to move inland, it will lose a considerable amount of strength while doing so. Winds will significantly diminish and so will rainfall. Georgia and the Carolinas have potential of seeing 1-3 inches of rain by the time this system begins to fall apart, which will occur Sunday going into Monday as this system makes its way to the Southeast.

A concern for the Carolinas and Georgia will be the potential for severe weather as the front-right side of storm systems to this degree have the potential to create tornadoes. Virginia happens to be on the lower end of the spectrum for this storm and its impacts.

Right now the system is forecasted to fall apart in the Carolinas come Monday. What that leaves for Virginia may be a few thunderstorms rolling through which could be benign or could be severe depending on multiple factors but we most certainly will not get the brunt of this system when it’s all said and done. Virginia also has the possibility of remaining dry come Monday if this storm falls apart and the the Remnants dip south. A minimal chance for significant impacts to Virginia will remain in the forecast for now.