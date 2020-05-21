Landslide reported in Salem, Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – Crews with Salem Fire-EMS are on the scene of a landslide in the 2400 block of Franklin Street.
Franklin Street is closed in this area, so drivers will need to find an alternate route around this incident.
