Landslide reported in Salem, Virginia

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk and Parker King

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – Crews with Salem Fire-EMS are on the scene of a landslide in the 2400 block of Franklin Street.

Franklin Street is closed in this area, so drivers will need to find an alternate route around this incident.

