Landslide reported in Salem, Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – Crews with Salem Fire-EMS are on the scene of a landslide in the 2400 block of Franklin Street.

Franklin Street is closed in this area, so drivers will need to find an alternate route around this incident.

The 2400 Block of Franklin Street is closed to thru traffic due to a landslide that has blocked the roadway. Please find a detour if you are accessing Upland Drive and any points past that closure. pic.twitter.com/P9yZtj1YfV — Salem (VA) Fire-EMS (@SalemVAFireEMS) May 20, 2020

