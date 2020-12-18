Last-minute shopping this weekend? Here’s a look at the forecast

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the weekend before Christmas, have you finished your Christmas shopping? If you’re planning on doing any last-minute shopping, here’s a look at the weekend forecast.

Saturday will start off cold across central Virginia. Many areas will start off in the middle to upper 20s so layers will be a great idea if you’re heading out early.

Mainly sunny skies will be the setup Saturday afternoon but temperatures are expected to remain below average in the upper 40s. The average temperature for this time of the year is 50°.

Early Sunday morning looks cloudy due to an approaching weather system. That weather system will slide to our northeast increasing our chances for scattered showers.

Showers are expected to begin closer to noon so get that holiday shopping done early. Temperatures will be right where it needs to be climbing into the lower 50s.