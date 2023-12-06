RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, you might want to go back to sleep. Central Virginia can expect more snow this winter than the region has seen in recent years, but likely not until the new year.

Last winter, the Richmond area was pretty much the opposite of a winter wonderland, so it’s not going to take much for those flurries to get a redemption arc. 8News spoke with StormTracker8 meteorologist Matt DiNardo to talk all things “snow.”

“Me, I’m not a snow lover.” DiNardo said. “I’m going to be frowning and crying.”

DiNardo may have been raised in New York, but the snow projections have him reaching for a tissue box.

“We could be looking at 18 inches of snow,” DiNardo said.

That’s because we’re heading into an El Niño year. That essentially means the water off the coast of South America will warm up, prompting some jet-stream movement, ultimately making for the perfect recipe of wet and cold air conditions to “let it snow”… a lot.

“If this forecast comes to fruition, snow lovers are going to be smiling from ear to ear,” DiNardo said.

But don’t break-out the snow boots or sleds just yet.

“The next couple of weeks, we don’t really see any big cold air pushing down,” DiNardo explained.

Temperatures might average a bit above the norm and the chance of snow in time for the holidays is just a little over ten percent.

There’s the tiniest chance we’ll ring in the new year with a white blanket, but DiNardo told 8News that, more likely, the community will see about three, six or seven-inch waves of snowfall between mid-January and March. He helped put this in perspective.

“An average snowfall year for us is about nine inches,” DiNardo said. “So, this is double that.”

The StormTracker8 meteorology team said this year’s El Niño could even give that of 2015-16 a run for its money. So even though central Virginia probably won’t wake up to a white Christmas, it’s going to be a special new year.

“It’s not that it’s strange,” DiNardo began. “It’s happened before, but this is a really robust forecast for a lot of snow.”

Experts said one big concern to note is the chance of an ice storm in some parts of central Virginia. At this point, it’s tough to predict exactly when that could happen, but in terms of snow, Richmonders likely still have about a month to prepare.