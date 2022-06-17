RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last night’s tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings brought baseball-sized hail, downed trees and strong lightning across the Central Virginia skies.

Several 8News viewers caught video of the intense weather conditions.

Large hail barreled down in Mineral. The man in a video sent to 8News said he was afraid to go out and get a closer look, fearful he would get hurt.

Strong lightning strikes lit up the sky in Henrico, over in Sandston and in Short Pump.







A woman caught a low, dark, ominous cloud hanging over Highway 522 yesterday near the Sandy Hook area.

In Louisa, the Sheriff’s Office said that someone was injured after driving into a tree lying in the road. As of now, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

As the sun comes up Friday morning, it will reveal exactly how much damage the storm caused.