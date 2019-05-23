1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

LINKS: Prepare for severe weather and get help after storms hit

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
StormTracker_8__Rain__cold_temperatures__5_20190308204855

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Planning ahead for natural disasters and severe weather can help keep you and your family safe. 

Get the latest forecast: 

Prepare ahead of a storm: 

  • Click here for what to do during various types of severe weather
  • Click here to learn about different kinds of threa
  • Click here for what you need in your emergency kit
  • Click here to create a disaster plan for your family
  • Click here to get involved in helping your community prepare for disasters
  • Click here to learn about Atlantic Hurricane Season in Virginia 

Find and give help after a storm: 

  • Click here to visit the Virginia Red Cross
  • Click here for storm recovery details from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events