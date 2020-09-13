JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will discuss the current situation and plan of action for Tropical Storm Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will also provide an update briefing at 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LATEST STORIES:
- Chesterfield Food Bank averaging a million meals per month during the pandemic, triples in donations
- Governor Reeves holds press conference on Tropical Storm Sally
- Police investigating Saturday night car theft near VCU campus
- One person shot on Walmsley Boulevard
- StormTracker 8: A quiet and comfortable evening