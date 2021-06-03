LIVE VIPIR RADAR: Richmond area to see showers and thunderstorms this evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is under a VIPIR Alert. The best time frame for possible severe weather will be from 3 to 10 p.m.

StormTracker8’s Interactive VIPIR Radar gives residents of Central Virginia an extensive forecast detailing the potential for severe weather in the area.

Thunderstorms could develop in the region this afternoon, ranging from strong to severe in impact, bringing a concern for damaging winds going up to 60 miles per hour as well as extremely heavy downpours, which could create flooding in some localized areas.





The threat for showers and thunderstorms will persist for the duration of the night, ultimately ending early Friday morning.

Central Virginia could see well over an inch of rain across the region.

Stay on top of the latest news, weather, sports and traffic where you live with the free WRIC 8News mobile app. You’ll have access to the latest weather radars while being informed throughout the day.

GET THE 8NEWS APP