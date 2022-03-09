RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A strong storm will affect the eastern half of the nation at the start of the weekend. Many areas will see snow and strong gusty winds with a possible rain to snow mix in Virginia.

On the 29th anniversary of the 1993 “Storm of the Century” another powerful storm is going to sweep up affect the eastern part of the nation.

A storm that is going to sweep out of Texas and up the mountains just to our west on Friday night and Saturday is going to bring a whole mess of nasty and ugly weather to our area and up in the Northeast. This will be a fast-moving storm and it will charge from Alabama on Friday night to the border with Maine and Canada by Saturday night.

This storm will spread heavy amounts of snow up the Appalachians and into the western half of New England with some locations in the pink color seeing over one foot.

For Central Virginia

Clouds will be increasing quickly on Friday night with rain developing overnight. We will not be bitterly cold as we will stay in the 40s to around 50 for the overnight hours. To our east, there is a concern that there could be some severe weather along the coastline in Hampton Roads and North Carolina.

After the front passes by, the temperatures will start to plunge over the area. This will bring the possibility of wet snow mixing in by late morning, and by later in the afternoon if we have some moisture leftover.

While snowfall would just fall and melt for most of the metro area with a little short-lived accumulation on the grass, we could see some accumulating snow out in the mountains.

The other story is that it will be windy out there with this system as it passes, and some of the heavier rain early on could pull down some strong wind gusts from aloft.

Finally, with this storm, we will see rapidly falling temperatures and by Sunday morning many of us will be in the upper teens and lower 20s.