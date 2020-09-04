Nana is Gone and Omar is falling apart, but the Atlantic remains very active

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Nana has disappated and Omar is fading away.
Now the focus moves to four different disturbances in the Atlantic. None of these disturbances pose an imminent US threat, but we’ll continue to watch and keep you posted. The next two names on the list are Paulette and Rene.
The increased tropical activity is no surprise. The climatological peak of the hurricane season comes September 10th.
