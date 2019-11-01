NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Mecklenburg County on Halloween night

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Mecklenburg County on Halloween night.

NWS said the tornado, which produced max winds of 85-90 mph, touched down around 7:50 p.m. near Whitehouse Road in the far southwest part of the county.

It continued northeast, downing many trees and creating substantial damage to barns and outbuildings, NWS said. There was only minor damage to homes along its track.

No injuries were reported.

The tornado lifted shortly after crossing Route 58 after it was on the ground for about 10 minutes.