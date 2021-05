RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Gov. Ralph Northam is not ruling out COVID-19 vaccine passports as a condition for entry into certain places but, on Monday, he said his administration has no current plans to use them in Virginia.

“It’s an option that’s on the table but we haven’t chosen to take that option yet," Northam told 8News on Monday. "I am pleased with the direction the vaccine program is going in Virginia and I’m confident that, in time, we will reach herd immunity.”