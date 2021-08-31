PHOTOS: Damage in Central Virginia from Monday’s storm as Hurricane Ida heads our way

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Wednesday is a "VIPIR Alert Day" as the remnants of Hurricane Ida will be sliding through Central Virginia. It looks like we will have a nasty severe weather outbreak across the region and that could include strong damaging winds and possibly tornadoes.

Today, we will start your morning off with mostly sunny skies however a few clouds will develop this afternoon making it partly sunny. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s. There is the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening but most of the activity will be to the North of metro Richmond.