PHOTOS: Damage in Central Virginia from Monday’s storm as Hurricane Ida heads our way

A homeowner in the Foxcroft neighborhood area said he was by his window when lightening struck Monday night. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s a look at the damage left behind in Central Virginia after Monday night’s storm.

Crews are working to clean up a tree down in Chesterfield County. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)
Crews are working to clean up a tree down in Chesterfield County. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

