PHOTOS: Damage in Central Virginia from Monday’s storm as Hurricane Ida heads our way Weather by: Keyris Manzanares Posted: Aug 31, 2021 / 11:23 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 31, 2021 / 11:23 AM EDT A homeowner in the Foxcroft neighborhood area said he was by his window when lightening struck Monday night. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher) Close You have been added to 8News Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW 8News Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s a look at the damage left behind in Central Virginia after Monday night’s storm. A homeowner in the Foxcroft neighborhood area said he was by his window when lightning struck Monday night. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher) A homeowner in the Foxcroft neighborhood area said he was by his window when lightning struck Monday night. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher) Crews are working to clean up a tree down in Chesterfield County. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher) Crews are working to clean up a tree down in Chesterfield County. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher) Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP