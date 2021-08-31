PHOTOS: Hurricane Ida’s aftermath in Louisiana

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Louisiana communities are left to pick up the pieces and repair the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.
Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when the electricity would come back on. Some areas outside New Orleans also suffered major flooding and damage to homes and businesses.
The storm was blamed for at least four deaths in Louisiana and Mississippi, including two people killed Monday night when seven vehicles plunged into a 20-foot-deep (6-meter-deep) hole near Lucedale, Mississippi, where a highway had collapsed after torrential rains.