RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is recovering after severe weather passed through Saturday.

Severe storms passed through Virginia Saturday, leaving behind downed trees and power outages throughout the state.

The storms were caused by a powerful cold front that moved through Virginia, bringing wind with speeds of up to an estimated 55 miles per hour.

  • Storm damage on the Mount Vernon Trail in northern Virginia (Photo: Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail, Twitter)
  • Storm damage in Arlington County (Photo: Arlington Department of Environmental Services, Twitter)
  • A severe storm knocked down a tree in front of a home on Radstock Road in Chesterfield County (Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)
  • Storm damage in Fairfax County (Photo: Fairfax Police)
  • Lightning in the Meherrin area (Photo: Charles Wiggins)
Thousands of Dominion Energy customers are still without power in the Richmond area — and tens of thousands are without power in northern Virginia

Outages, downed wires and damaged equipment can be reported to Dominion by downloading the Dominion Energy App of by calling 1-866-366-4357.