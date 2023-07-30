RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is recovering after severe weather passed through Saturday.

Severe storms passed through Virginia Saturday, leaving behind downed trees and power outages throughout the state.

The storms were caused by a powerful cold front that moved through Virginia, bringing wind with speeds of up to an estimated 55 miles per hour.

Storm damage on the Mount Vernon Trail in northern Virginia (Photo: Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail, Twitter)

Storm damage in Arlington County (Photo: Arlington Department of Environmental Services, Twitter)

A severe storm knocked down a tree in front of a home on Radstock Road in Chesterfield County (Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

Storm damage in Fairfax County (Photo: Fairfax Police)

Lightning in the Meherrin area (Photo: Charles Wiggins)

Thousands of Dominion Energy customers are still without power in the Richmond area — and tens of thousands are without power in northern Virginia

Outages, downed wires and damaged equipment can be reported to Dominion by downloading the Dominion Energy App of by calling 1-866-366-4357.