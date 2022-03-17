RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we all know, Spring is the season of pollen; which means our allergy sufferers have to start checking in to make sure medication is up-to-date and possibly limiting time outdoors.

We are no strangers to pollen here in Central Va. — from the sniffles, to all-yellow cars for weeks on end.

What type of pollen do we typically deal with and when can we expect the biggest impacts across the area?

The period from late-February to June happens to be the worst time period for our allergy sufferers. The primetime is normally from March to early-May. The type of pollen we typically deal with happens to be tree pollen such as Oak, Maple, Ash and Birch.

Grass pollen and ragweed happens to be more prevalent during the later summer months. During Spring, mold allergies may also be an area of concern. The only relief we can look forward to may be rainy days that may wash some of the pollen away and cause pollen counts to be lower.

The dry Spring wind helps pollen to spread across the area and the only mitigation to that would be rain. The best rain to wash out pollen is a light or consistent rain and not violent thunderstorms. Thunderstorms with strong winds and big rain drops actually help to spread more pollen rather than wash some away.

Summer pollen also poses a risk to many as well, with grass pollen and ragweed becoming an issue. The main timeframe for folks with allergies happens to be March through April.

May pollen is still an issue but May is the month the blooming period begins to taper off. You can expect the most rain to occur in the summer months, but there’s a big uptick in rain in the Spring months vs the Winter months.

As far as suggestions for avoiding pollen, the only one is to limit time outdoors during these month.

A few more tips: Try to avoid being outside especially on windy days as the pollen count is even higher as pollen gets blown around. Make sure to shower after being outdoors to wash pollen off your skin and or hair. Also, you can choose to wear a baseball cap or a hat of some sort to avoid having pollen get caught in your hair.

Avoid outdoor yard work unless there’s been a good soaking rain that has cleared up a good portion of the pollen outside. You could also try wearing a mask and/or glasses or some sort to keep pollen out of your eyes and nasal passages.

The biggest pollen season happens to be during the Spring months but don’t let your guard down during the summer months as grass pollen and ragweed may cause issues for a lot of us out there. That pollen will not be as easy to notice until your allergies begin to cause you problems unlike the visible yellow pollen we see across the area during the Spring months mostly due to tree pollen.