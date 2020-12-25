Possible tornado touches down in Suffolk; over 7,700 homes without power in Southeastern Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Severe weather conditions are causing power outages, potential flooding, and tornado warnings throughout Hampton Roads Thursday night.

North Carolina has tornado watches and warnings issued for the northeast region as well.

VIRGINIA

Damages & Aftermath

10 On Your Side’s Meteorologist Steve Fundaro says that NWS confirmed a tornado touched down near Holland Road in Suffolk. Stay with WAVY.com for updates once the damage has been assessed and the size/scale of the tornado has been confirmed.

Courtland Volunteer Fire Department is reporting damage in the area of 23300 Southampton Parkway. Around 11:15 p.m., crews responded to a report of a home that may have been hit by a tornado. Multiple trees and power lines were down in the area and damage to the residence. No injuries were reported.

Power Outages:

Locally, about 7,701 homes are without power as of 12:15 a.m.

Chesapeake: 2,431

Hampton: 0

Isle Of Wight: 1,637

James City: 108

Newport News: 86

Norfolk: 206

Poquoson City: 3

Portsmouth: 374

Suffolk: 1,793

Surry: 450

Virginia Beach: 62

Williamsburg: 0

York: 551

NORTH CAROLINA

Tornado watches issued for the following counties in Northeast North Carolina until 3 a.m.: Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Kitty Hawk, Manteo, Nags Head, Ocracoke



