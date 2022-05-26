RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are almost to Friday, but this cloudy and rainy week is about to get wetter with thunderstorms set to develop in Central Virginia tomorrow.

Rainfall photo by Tyler Thrasher/WRIC

Friday morning

You can expect clouds in the morning with warmer temperatures and higher humidity.

Thunderstorms are set to develop around noon out to our west in the Farmville and Charlottesville area.

Friday Afternoon

Metro Richmond will likely see thunderstorms from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Damaging winds of 60-to-70 miles per hour are possible during the storm and we can expect heavy downpours locally, which could lead to flash flooding. The is a possibility for tornados to form.

Friday Evening

Those storms will make their way up the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For the most recent weather updates, visit our weather page!