Powdery, fluffy snow vs wet snow: What’s the difference?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As snow falls during the perfect conditions here in Central Virginia, there are differences in the “type” of snow we may see. One type of snow is less impactful than the other. We are taking a look at the powdery, fluffy snow vs. the wet, heavy snow.

Fluffy powder snow is the snow that is a less impactful as it is the snow that can be moved easier. It is lighter, easier to shovel and can be plowed easier as well. Powdery/fluffy snow is caused by air temperatures near the surface being at or below freezing.

This type of snow does not make for great snowmen, snowballs or snow tunnels but it is much easier to navigate through rather than wet snow. Powder snow is also slightly drier than wet snow as well so when it melts, it equates to less liquid moisture.

Wet snow is caused by air temperatures near the surface being just above freezing, so snowflakes slightly melt before hitting the surface causing wet snow to accumulate. Wet snow causes a slushy mess on the roads, weighs down powerlines, trees and also has a better chance of forming an icy layer.

Although wet snow does make for better snowballs and snowmen because the snow sticks together much better. For skiing and snowboarding, you may want the lighter/powdery snow because if you are to fall off, you’ll have a softer landing than a hard wet snow type of fall.

Idealistically, for impact purposes we’ll want a powder snow instead of a heavy wet snow but just due to the nature of where we’re setup, we’ll typically have slightly warmer than freezing temps near the surface most of the time. We can expect a wet heavy snow and sometime the powder snow which is much prettier and easier to maneuver in.