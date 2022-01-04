Power outage update: Thousands of Dominion customers still without electricity after winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of households across Central Virginia are still without power after Monday’s winter storm.
The latest update from Dominion Energy as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning shows 135,282 customers without power in Dominion Energy’s service area. It is slowly being restored.
Here are the latest outage numbers for counties in Central Virginia:
- Louisa County – 4,330 customers
- Goochland County – 5,583 customers
- Spotsylvania County – 9,256 customers
- Hanover County – 265 customers
- Powhatan County – 827 customers
- Amelia County – 503 customers
- City of Richmond – 447 customers
- Henrico County – 829 customers
- Chesterfield County – 192 customers
Check for outages in your area here.