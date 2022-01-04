Power outage update: Thousands of Dominion customers still without electricity after winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of households across Central Virginia are still without power after Monday’s winter storm.

The latest update from Dominion Energy as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning shows 135,282 customers without power in Dominion Energy’s service area. It is slowly being restored.

Here are the latest outage numbers for counties in Central Virginia:

Louisa County – 4,330 customers

Goochland County – 5,583 customers

Spotsylvania County – 9,256 customers

Hanover County – 265 customers

Powhatan County – 827 customers

Amelia County – 503 customers

City of Richmond – 447 customers

Henrico County – 829 customers

Chesterfield County – 192 customers

