Rain moves out, long stretch of dry weather settles in

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you hear the good news? We are expecting 8 straight days of dry weather.

An area of high pressure will stay over the region this week resulting in quiet weather conditions. There will be a few dry cold fronts sliding through the area this week bringing in cooler air at night but temperatures will rebound nicely each and every day for the next 8 days.

Many areas across the Commonwealth definitely need the sunshine and warmer temperatures to dry out those muddy backyards.

The last time Richmond saw an 8-day forecast of dry weather was in early November of 2020.