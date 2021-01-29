Rappahannock Electric Cooperative warns of potential power outages during upcoming winter storm

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is bracing for winter weather this weekend. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is encouraging their member-owners to prepare for possible outages on Sunday.

They are not anticipating widespread power outages but REC plans to have crews standing by to respond as issues arise.

To prepare, they suggest member-owners have flashlights and batteries as well as extra blankets and clothes to keep warm. All electronics should also be charged just in case.

REC users can sign up for outage text alerts on their outage center website. You can also report outages to REC.

“The best time to prepare for a storm is before it occurs,” said Casey Hollins, director of communications and public relations at REC. “By the time the storm arrives, it can quickly become too dangerous to gather needed supplies. Please take steps now to prepare your family for a potential power outage.”