RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday’s temperature is expected to be a record-breaking high. But over the next few days, Central Virginia residents can expect a temperature pendulum, dipping into the 30s and 40s on Saturday before shooting back up into the 60s next week.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 85, which would break both the daily and all-time February records. The record high for Feb. 23 was 75, set in 2017. The warmest recorded February temperature was 83 degrees, which was set in the 1930s.

According to WRIC meteorologist Matt DiNardo, Central Virginia’s temperature swing is due to a powerful weather system hitting the northern United States. The system, sweeping from the northern plains to New York, is pushing warm air south.

Tonight, DiNardo says a weaker system will bring in temperatures that are “cooler, but still unbelievable for February.” Normally, such temperature changes do not happen until spring. DiNardo said these changes are happening about a month or two early.