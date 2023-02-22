RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While blizzard conditions affect the Upper Midwest and are headed towards the northeast, we will be basking in record temperatures tomorrow in Central Virginia.

Part of this will be due to the fact that it will stay very warm throughout the area tonight. The overnight lows will be in the middle 50s but rise back to the lower 60s by early morning. That’s going to give us a good start out of the gate to head for record highs.

Thursday is going to be one very warm and windy day for the area. Skies will be partly cloudy — they may go mostly sunny for a time — and the winds are going to kick up.

We are expected to have record-high temperatures tomorrow — with a forecasted high of 84 degrees.

Seventy-five degrees is the record for February 23rd — that one looks to be done and over with. The record for the month is 83 degrees — and there is a very good chance that tomorrow either ties or breaks it. And, should we reach 85 degrees, it would be the earliest on record — by almost two weeks — of seeing that temperature in a year.

However, all good things must come to an end, and so will these warm temperatures. Friday will be mild, but temperatures will fall as we head into the afternoon.

And with chill arctic air to our north, it will be a whole bunch cooler on Saturday with a chance of rain in the afternoon hours.

Highs could be almost 40 degrees cooler than tomorrow — a true case of “weather whiplash” for Central Virginia.