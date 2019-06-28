1  of  5
Reporting during Hurricane Michael

StormTracker 8 Meteorologist Matt Dinardo sits down with 8News Reporter Alex Thorson to talk about her experience covering Hurricane Michael. She was a reporter at our sister station in Panama City, Fl. when the storm made landfall in October 2018.

