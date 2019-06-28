Reporting during Hurricane Michael

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) - We could see a few storms as we continue through the rest of the evening hours, but that should clear as we approach sunset. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight as humidity values remain high. Overnight lows dip into the middle 70s, giving us a muggy start to our Sunday morning.

We wake up with extra clouds across the area on Sunday morning. Clouds will increase through the afternoon as temperatures make it into the upper 80s.