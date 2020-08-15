Residents experience ‘knee-deep’ water in Petersburg from flash flooding

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police had to shut down impassable roads due to flooding in Petersburg on Saturday afternoon due to flash flooding.
The road was closed at the intersection of Madison Street and Bank Street from torrential rainfall in the area.
Viewer photos show Henrico Street in Petersburg — where Sandra Bland says her backyard looked like a pool. She also said high waters knocked over her trash can and various other objects on her property.
“My backyard was like a pool and water was everywhere,” Bland said. “It knocked over my trash can and everything. And you could see it was bubbling and then I looked out. You could see people riding through the water and everywhere so two cars were coming at the same time and they were fussing about one go back, the other go back and they could barely even get through here.”
Bland said the knee-deep flooding stretched the entire length of the street, and said it happens nearly every time there is a downpour in the area.
“A lot of times our yard are flooded out, you can’t even get out in your car when your car is in the drive way,” Bland said. “They really need to do something about this flooding in this area.”
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
