Richmond to get fleeting glimpse of partial eclipse, Supermoon

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – APRIL 04: A blood red moon lights up the sky during a total lunar eclipse on April 4, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. The shortest total lunar eclipse, or “blood moon”, of the century will last just a few minutes. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Blood Moon is set to appear early Wednesday over parts of the country but Richmond residents may not want to get up early for it as we will only see a short-lived small sliver.

A Blood Moon is a combination Supermoon and lunar eclipse.

The moon will be even closer this month than the Supermoon seen in April but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily be the most visible.

8News Meteorologist John Bernier says Richmonders will only get a partial eclipse starting around 5:45 a.m. The sun is expected to rise over the city at 5:52 a.m. cutting into Blood Moon viewing time.

According to Farmer’s Almanac, the May 26 supermoon is often referred to as the “Flower Moon” when not blocked by the full lunar eclipse.