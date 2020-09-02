Robious Landing Park dock and canoe launch closed due to rising river

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Parks & Recreation has closed access to the dock and canoe launch at Robious Landing Park.

The park system said this is due to the James River rapidly rising.

In a tweet they said “we will monitor the water level in the coming days.”

The launch area will reopen once it is deemed safe by park officials.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events