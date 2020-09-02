CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Parks & Recreation has closed access to the dock and canoe launch at Robious Landing Park.
The park system said this is due to the James River rapidly rising.
In a tweet they said “we will monitor the water level in the coming days.”
The launch area will reopen once it is deemed safe by park officials.
Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Robious Landing Park dock and canoe launch closed due to rising river
- Mississippi flag commission picks final flag design to go on November ballot
- ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 hits Disney+ on Oct. 30
- WATCH LIVE: Mayor Stoney to give update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Richmond
- StormTracker 8: Heat and Humidity with isolated thunderstorms