Robious Landing Park dock and canoe launch closed due to rising river

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Parks & Recreation has closed access to the dock and canoe launch at Robious Landing Park.

The park system said this is due to the James River rapidly rising.

In a tweet they said “we will monitor the water level in the coming days.”

Due to the James River rapidly rising, we are closing access to the dock and canoe launch at Robious Landing Park. We will monitor the water level in the coming days and evaluate when to reopen. pic.twitter.com/rHRjlnapSq — ChesterfieldVA Parks (@CCPRVA) September 1, 2020

The launch area will reopen once it is deemed safe by park officials.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: