RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many schools in central Virginia will be closed or operating on a 2-hour delay tomorrow due to icy conditions following snow and freezing rain on Monday, Jan. 15.
As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, here is a list of schools that will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16:
- Amelia County Schools
- Goochland County Schools
- King William County Schools
- Louisa County Schools
As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, here is a list of schools that will be operating on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Jan. 16:
- Caroline County Public Schools
- Henrico Public Schools
- Richmond Public Schools
