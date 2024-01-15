RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many schools in central Virginia will be closed or operating on a 2-hour delay tomorrow due to icy conditions following snow and freezing rain on Monday, Jan. 15.

As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, here is a list of schools that will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16:

Amelia County Schools

Goochland County Schools

King William County Schools

Louisa County Schools

As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, here is a list of schools that will be operating on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Jan. 16:

Caroline County Public Schools

Henrico Public Schools

Richmond Public Schools

For the most up-to-date information on closures and delays, click here.