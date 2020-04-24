PHOTO GALLERY: Severe storms bring hail to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC-TV) - Fair weather will be on the way tonight with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows falling into the lower 50s.

A weak fair weather system will pass over us tomorrow ahead of the next storm system that is on the way to the area. This will cause onshore winds over us, which will help clouds to build in. So expect a partly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. But overall the weather will be nice than you might think.