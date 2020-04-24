PHOTO GALLERY: Severe storms bring hail to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — Severe storms raged through Central Virginia late Friday afternoon bringing hail, high winds and rainfall.
Chief Meteorologist John Bernier said several counties were under severe thunderstorm warning. Wind and hail are the main threats.
8News viewers submitted pictures and video of hail in their area:
WATCH: Hail falls in Chester
