PHOTO GALLERY: Severe storms bring hail to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — Severe storms raged through Central Virginia late Friday afternoon bringing hail, high winds and rainfall.

Chief Meteorologist John Bernier said several counties were under severe thunderstorm warning. Wind and hail are the main threats.

8News viewers submitted pictures and video of hail in their area:

  • Courtesy of Keith Richardson from Midlothian
  • Courtesy of Alan Pew from Brandermill
  • Courtesy of Michelle Brooks from Chester
  • Courtesy of Michelle Brooks from Chester

WATCH: Hail falls in Chester

