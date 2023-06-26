RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several counties in the Richmond area are currently under a severe thunderstorm warning.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield (NWS), Henrico County, Hanover County, Powhatan County, Carolina County and Goochland County are all under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Winds gusts with speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, as well as quarter-sized hail, are possible in the above counties, residents are asked to stay inside until the storms subside.