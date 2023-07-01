FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in much of the greater Fredericksburg area until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Baltimore, the warning is in effect in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County, Stafford County, King George County and Charles County, Maryland.

Wind gusts with speeds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail are possible in the above areas while the warning is in effect, according to NWS.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Residents of the Fredericksburg area are asked to shelter in place and remain indoors for the duration of the warning.