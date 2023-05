CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Chesterfield County and Powhatan County.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, the warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The warning is also in effect in Cumberland and Amelia Counties.

Winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail is possible. Residents of the above areas are asked to shelter in place for the duration of the warning.