UPDATE: According to NWS, Chesterfield County has been added to the severe thunderstorm warning, which is now in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for three central Virginia counties.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Prince Edward County, Lunenburg County and Nottoway County until 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, as well as hail the size of a half-dollar are possible in the affected areas. Residents are asked to seek shelter in a basement of interior room of a building.