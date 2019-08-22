Severe weather brings flooding, storm clouds in Central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Severe weather in Central Virginia brought dark clouds, heavy rainfall and flooding throughout the area Thursday night.

Stormtracker8 meteorologists said a line of showers and storms would impact the area early Thursday evening with the potential for thunderstorms, gusty winds, and locally heavy downpours.

Heavy flooding was reported in The Fan.

8News viewers sent photos of cloudy skies during their evening commutes.

As of 7 p.m., more than 3,000 people are without power, according to Dominion Energy’s website. The counties most affected are New Kent and Chesterfield with 1,071 and 923 outages, respectively.

Were you affected by the severe storms? Feel free to send your videos of storm damage to news@wric. com.