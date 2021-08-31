Severe weather Wednesday as Ida passes through Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ida will be moving through Central Virginia on Wednesday and that will bring the risk of severe storms to the region. Wednesday is a “VIPIR Alert Day” which means you need to be ready to take action as conditions change and severe weather develops.

The severe weather threat is for all of Central Virginia Wednesday from 2 p.m. through midnight.

There are a couple of factors involved with the severe weather threat that you need to keep in mind.

First, this is a former hurricane moving through the region so there will be a lot of tropical air in place which means any thunderstorm we get could produce locally heavy rain in a very short period of time leading to flash flooding.

The storms that develop tomorrow will grow rather tall and have a lot of energy which will translate into strong damaging winds in excess of 60 to 70 miles per hour.













VIPIR Futurecast – Strong winds / Rotation model

Also, there is still a lot of shear leftover inside Ida and that will help to produce rotation or possible tornadoes inside some of the thunderstorms that develop tomorrow.

We will start the morning off with partly sunny skies to a mixture of sun and clouds. It will be very warm and humid as we climb into the upper 80s by the lunch hour.

Between noon and 2 p.m. we will start to to see thunderstorms develop between Roanoke to Lynchburg. Between 3 and 4 p.m., that line will push closer to Prince Edward County, including Farmville and also for Buckingham County, Cumberland County and south to Mecklenburg County and Lunenburg County.











FUTURECAST – Models showing the timing of the line of storms.

Between 5 and 7 p.m. this intense line of storms we’ll be crossing thing I-95 stretching from Fredericksburg all the way south to Emporia including all including all of metro Richmond.

Between 7 and 9 p.m., that line of storms will be pushing off to the east and effect areas across the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck before finally shifting out to the Chesapeake Bay.

There will be one last line of showers and thunderstorms that will cross through the region Wednesday night between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday, but those will not be severe, and then we will be done with Ida as it moves off to the northeast to the northeast.

Thursday will start off with partly cloudy skies and the winds will turn to the north drawing down cooler air and dryer, lower humidity air. By the afternoon mostly sunny skies will return as we top out around 80 degrees.