10 things you need in your car to prepare for this weekend’s winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A winter storm is coming to our area this weekend. The best time to prepare for severe weather is now before you find yourself without things you need.

If you must travel during a snow storm, make sure you clear all the snow and ice from your car before you head out. Also, give yourself some extra time for your commute.

Here’s a list of items you should have prepared in an emergency kit in your car:

Flashlights and batteries Portable cell phone charger Collapsible snow shovel First Aid Kit Blankets Windshield scraper Water A brightly colored cloth to tie to the antenna as a signal to rescuers Jumper cables Non-perishable foods

Don’t forget to check the road conditions before you leave home. Visit 511Virginia.org or call 511 for road condition updates.