RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first full week of April 2023 has the potential for another severe weather outbreak — this time in the middle of the country.

Tuesday into Tuesday night, there will be potential for tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts. The highest chance of seeing these weather effects will be in parts of the deep south and the Midwest. There is a good chance that these weather effects could cause power outages and tree damage.

This potentially strong storm system is the result of a powerful low-pressure system developing in the middle of the country. Out ahead of it, Gulf moisture will increase, bringing in warm and muggy air.

Watches and warnings are very possible in these areas from the Deep South to the Midwest on Tuesday, then to the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Wednesday.

On the northwestern side of this storm system, we could see some very impactful wintry weather for parts of the northern plains.

This storm system will continue pushing off to the east on Thursday, bringing Central Virginia showers and thunderstorms.